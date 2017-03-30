Vantage looks towards future with win...

Vantage looks towards future with wind turbine trainer

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: The Times Bulletin

Vantage Career Center recently received a Wind Turbine Nacelle Trainer do be used to train students as wind turbine technicians. Adult Education Director Pete Prichard gave a simulation of what the trainer could do on Thursday afternoon.

