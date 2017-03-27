Van Wert County Court news

Jered Couch, 29, Van Wert, denied violating his probation by being terminated from the WORTH Center. The court set the matter for hearing on April 7. Alvaro Moreno, 25, Delta, changed his plea to guilty to theft, a felony 5. The court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for April 26. Moreno was released on a surety bond until sentencing.

