Van Wert County Court news

Jonathon Bergman, 43, Willshire, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of attempted illegal cultivation of marijuana, a felony 4. The court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for April 26. Daniel Morgan, 28, Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested more time to prepare his case. Daniel Phinney , 22, Delphos, signed a time waiver in open court and requested more time to prepare his case.

