Van Wert County Court news

Van Wert County Court news

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Daily Herald

Nathan Lavy, 20, Convoy, gross sexual imposition, a felony 4. Released on a surety bond. Pretrial March 22. Defendant ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
City council 3 hr lack of intent 31
Tackiest, Annoying and Terrible Commercials (Jun '11) 9 hr I remember 66
Sick of Anytime Fitness 10 hr getaclue 33
Local company influence ? Thu Lynos 9
Depleted Wed Penises and Gumdrops 2
Middle point Wed It wont be long 13
trash Wed Doody water 10
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,833 • Total comments across all topics: 279,451,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC