Van Wert County Court news
Nathan Lavy, 20, Convoy, gross sexual imposition, a felony 4. Released on a surety bond. Pretrial March 22. Defendant ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City council
|3 hr
|lack of intent
|31
|Tackiest, Annoying and Terrible Commercials (Jun '11)
|9 hr
|I remember
|66
|Sick of Anytime Fitness
|10 hr
|getaclue
|33
|Local company influence ?
|Thu
|Lynos
|9
|Depleted
|Wed
|Penises and Gumdrops
|2
|Middle point
|Wed
|It wont be long
|13
|trash
|Wed
|Doody water
|10
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC