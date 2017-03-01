Van Wert County Court news

Van Wert County Court news

Wednesday Mar 1

Jeremy Whitaker, 37, Delphos, admitted violating his probation by possessing cocaine. He was sentenced to 12 months prison with credit for 286 days already served.

