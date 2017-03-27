Two Marsh employees retiring after 44...

Two Marsh employees retiring after 44 years

Saturday Mar 25 Read more: The Times Bulletin

There were hugs and tears on Friday morning as employees and customer friends of Glen McClellan and Gary Hale lined up to share well wishes with the long-time employees and neighborhood grocery friends that had worked with Marsh for 44 years. Pictures, well-wishes and cake characterized the farewell which saw lines of people lined in the front of the store from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local store had a noon get-together for the popular employees who are both retiring after four decades of service.

