Trash issue brings residents to City Council

Van Wert's City Council meeting had a full house on Monday evening as the city's trash haulers showed up to discuss the city's trash issue. About 30 people attended the Health, Safety and Service Committee meeting prior to the regular meeting to voice concerns that blame is being put on the trash haulers when the real issue is with individuals in the city who are not taking their trash to the curb or paying for trash services and instead putting it in a building or letting it build up around their homes.

