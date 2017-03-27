Tornado watch: Adams, Wells, Mercer, ...

Tornado watch: Adams, Wells, Mercer, Van Wert

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 10 p.m. for Adams and Wells counties in Indiana and Mercer and Van Wert counties in Ohio.

Van Wert, OH

