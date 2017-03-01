Ries resigns from Main Street Van Wert

The board of Main Street Van Wert will be conducting a candidate search to replace current Program Manager Adam Ries, who has been in the position since 2011. Ries notified the Board of Directors that he will be resigning in order to pursue a new opportunity in Van Wert early this spring.

