There are 7 comments on the WTOL-TV Toledo story from Tuesday, titled Ohio State Highway Patrol arrest 20 in three-day anti-drug operation. In it, WTOL-TV Toledo reports that:

"It is important for the Van Wert community to understand that we are not only dedicated to keeping our roadways safe, but we are also committed to removing criminal activity from our local communities" said Sergeant Joe Sisco, Van Wert Post Assistant Commander.

WoW

Van Wert, OH

#1 Tuesday
301 traffic stops in 3 days in Van Wert? Harassment?

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
WoW

Van Wert, OH

#3 Yesterday
Actually It was in 2 days. 301 traffic stops in TWO days. Wow, smh. Why are they doing the vwpd's job? Town could save alot of money by getting rid of alot of the vwpd since the oshp is doing their job.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Shame

Van Wert, OH

#4 Yesterday
NO. It's called cracking down on the bullshit. Only idiots look at it like harassment. Only bad thing is is when those arrested for drugs go before the judge they get nothing out of it. As usual. Traffic violations get the book thrown at them. That's VW for you

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
WoW

Van Wert, OH

#5 Yesterday
Come on now. VW is not a big city. 301 traffic stops in 2 days in a very small town? That tells me they was just pulling them over for the least little things, perhaps even pullling them over for nothing? That's not the correct way to go about trying to fight the heroin problem in this town. I'm sorry but it's not. You can say what ya want and try to defend them all you want but I see it as harassment.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
WoW

Van Wert, OH

#6 Yesterday
And why is the oshp doing vwpd's job? It makes no sense. Is this going on in other towns to or just VW?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Curious

Pataskala, OH

#7 Yesterday
Stop using the drug addicts to narc and allowing them to keep using. Harsher punishments for them and you may clean up the town.

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
WoW

Van Wert, OH

#8 Yesterday
Remember back in the 80's-90's A snitch would go snitch out 15-30 or more people at a time and make several buys from each individual and they would have numerous drug dealing charges per person. Now days a snitch just gives up one name and they go bust that person for one charge of dealing or possession. One charge is not enough to get you prison time. It's like they're letting them slide right on through the system. What about all the heroin overdoses in VW. It happens almost everyday, some days 2-3 times a day but you don't hear about it unless someone dies from it. There's so much more that VW could do to rid the problem but they're just not doing it. Mabey cause they can make tons of money trying to rid the problem in traffic stops. Lol get real. Vw is not like it used to be, that's forsure. It's not getting better, it's only getting worse! A bunch crooks always trying to cover something up. Don't trust NO ONE around here.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

