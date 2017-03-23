NPAC celebrates 10 years with Boston Pops, Bernadette Peteres
Join Keith Lockhart, the Boston Pops Orchestra and Bernadette Peters to celebrate NPAC's 10 years of entertainment. VAN WERT The legendary Boston Pops Esplandade Orchestra will help the Niswonger Performing Arts Center celebrate its 10-year anniversary with an optional black-tie event.
