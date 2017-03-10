Minivan crashes into lobby of Van Wer...

Minivan crashes into lobby of Van Wert medical office

After receiving numerous 911 calls, police and firefighters responded to 1180 Professional Drive at 9:30 a.m. to find the vehicle completely inside the front lobby area of the medical office, according to a press release from Van Wert Police Department. An investigation found that the driver was returning to the building to pick up a family member inside.

