Miller happy to seize new opportunity through Peony Pageant
Miller, a senior at Paulding High School and this year's representative for the Peony Pageant, has competed in four pageants at her hometown of Oakwood's Labor Day Homecoming, an annual festival that holiday weekend. "It's not as involved as the Peony Pageant because there's no interview," she said noting that participants just do an on-stage question.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sexiest men in VW... (Nov '11)
|1 hr
|Truth
|51
|What Happened To The Trash Thread?
|2 hr
|whitey
|21
|Trumps tax return
|3 hr
|Democratic rule
|7
|Amstutz resigns as VW superintendent
|7 hr
|They The They
|3
|goodjob
|13 hr
|McDonald Con Drum...
|34
|127 South Speed Limit Change -
|Wed
|Free money
|15
|Middle point
|Tue
|More for Lifehouse
|15
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC