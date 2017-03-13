Local woman sentenced for family theft
Four defendants were sentenced and one pleaded before assigned Judge Mark O'Connor in Logan County Common Pleas Court Monday afternoon. Angela Klinker, 36, of Bellefontaine, was sentenced to five years community control, the probation incentive program, and ordered to pay a $250 fine, court costs, attorney fees, and restitution for receiving stolen property.
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trash
|5 min
|Joe Jared
|36
|Trumps tax return
|1 hr
|Democratic rule
|6
|sexiest men in VW... (Nov '11)
|11 hr
|Bbygrl
|48
|127 South Speed Limit Change -
|13 hr
|Free money
|15
|Middle point
|Tue
|More for Lifehouse
|15
|Depleted
|Tue
|Dr Phil
|5
|New fire chief
|Mar 13
|Dr Phil
|31
