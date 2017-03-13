Local woman sentenced for family theft

Local woman sentenced for family theft

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Peak Of Ohio

Four defendants were sentenced and one pleaded before assigned Judge Mark O'Connor in Logan County Common Pleas Court Monday afternoon. Angela Klinker, 36, of Bellefontaine, was sentenced to five years community control, the probation incentive program, and ordered to pay a $250 fine, court costs, attorney fees, and restitution for receiving stolen property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trash 5 min Joe Jared 36
Trumps tax return 1 hr Democratic rule 6
sexiest men in VW... (Nov '11) 11 hr Bbygrl 48
127 South Speed Limit Change - 13 hr Free money 15
Middle point Tue More for Lifehouse 15
Depleted Tue Dr Phil 5
New fire chief Mar 13 Dr Phil 31
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,764 • Total comments across all topics: 279,579,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC