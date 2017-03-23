Jerrickah Thomas and Aaron Manz
The bride-elect is the daughter of Stacey Rowe of Scott and Shawn Thomas of Van Wert. A 2017 Wayne Trace High School graduate, she is an STNA at Van Wert Manor Nursing Home.
