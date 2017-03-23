Jerrickah Thomas and Aaron Manz

Jerrickah Thomas and Aaron Manz

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Paulding Progress

The bride-elect is the daughter of Stacey Rowe of Scott and Shawn Thomas of Van Wert. A 2017 Wayne Trace High School graduate, she is an STNA at Van Wert Manor Nursing Home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paulding Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wert 2 hr Dr Phil 8
van wert independent 8 hr BuckTownBilly 11
Christy Cruising Topix 21 hr MR Wortman 1
News Galloway charged with multiple felonies after a... Thu Dr Phil 67
guilty no doubt Thu MyGoogleHurts 10
Middle point Wed X Jen 19
Trash, taxes, and tyrants Wed liz 71
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,368 • Total comments across all topics: 279,785,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC