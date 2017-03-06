Getting to know an avid train hobbyist
It was the opening day of the new season at the Van Wert County Historical Society on Sunday afternoon and Bill Stanley stood by his post at the "depot" of the society's train room and historical display. The smile that broke out on Stanley's face as he guided the train past grain mills, churches, houses and country fields gave away the "little boy joy" he still experiences every time he guides the replica trains through the man-made villages and countryside.
