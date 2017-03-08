Galloway sentenced after assaulting o...

Galloway sentenced after assaulting officer

Read more: The Times Bulletin

Robert Galloway, Jr., 33, of Van Wert was sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison after assaulting an officer at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility on Jan. 11. He was sentenced for charges of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree; harassment by bodily substance, a felony of the third degree; and assault, a felony of the fifth degree. Galloway was sentenced to six years in prison for the felonious assault charge, 18 months for the harassment by bodily substance charge and assault, nine months for the assault charge.

