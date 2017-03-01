Galloway enters guilty pleas for felony charges

Robert Galloway, Jr., 33, of Van Wert changed his plea to guilty on a number of felony charges that were the result of an incident at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility on Jan. 11. Galloway was charged with attempted murder, a first degree felony; felonious assault, a second degree felony; harassment by a bodily substance, a third degree felony; and assault, a fifth degree felony, after the incident occurred and entered not guilty pleas earlier in February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.