Galloway enters guilty pleas for felony charges
Robert Galloway, Jr., 33, of Van Wert changed his plea to guilty on a number of felony charges that were the result of an incident at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility on Jan. 11. Galloway was charged with attempted murder, a first degree felony; felonious assault, a second degree felony; harassment by a bodily substance, a third degree felony; and assault, a fifth degree felony, after the incident occurred and entered not guilty pleas earlier in February.
