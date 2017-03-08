First Federal announces addition of Adam Ries
First Federal of Van Wert has announced the hiring of Adam Ries. Ries is a Van Wert native and has been the program manager at Main Street Van Wert for the last six years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|127 South Speed Limit Change -
|1 hr
|I R Joe
|11
|yas im stull bissy
|2 hr
|Changing Lanes
|1
|trash
|4 hr
|Sounding Off
|15
|New fire chief
|4 hr
|Dr Phil
|31
|Committee for Moving Van Wert Forward
|6 hr
|Joe Jared
|10
|Middle point
|21 hr
|Going going gone
|14
|Bonnewitz & Jefferson
|Sun
|Random guy
|11
|City council
|Sat
|It is on hold
|45
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC