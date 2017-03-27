Expo to feature wide variety of gospe...

Expo to feature wide variety of gospel artists

Monday Mar 27

Karen Peck & New River will be just one of the featured groups at the Southern Gospel Expo this week. VAN WERT Regional Gospel Recording artists, Trinity, will be hosting their 16th annual Southern Gospel Expo March 30-31 and April 1-2.

