Expo to feature wide variety of gospel artists
Karen Peck & New River will be just one of the featured groups at the Southern Gospel Expo this week. VAN WERT Regional Gospel Recording artists, Trinity, will be hosting their 16th annual Southern Gospel Expo March 30-31 and April 1-2.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wetzel
|3 hr
|Who wants to be
|23
|old buildings
|4 hr
|OC antics
|17
|Dan Miller's rant
|6 hr
|BUUUURRRRRRP
|16
|Trump 0-5
|10 hr
|McDonald Con Drum...
|22
|Trash, taxes, and tyrants
|13 hr
|The Wert Dirt
|82
|127 South Speed Limit Change -
|14 hr
|Leopold
|17
|Economic base vs Service
|Wed
|Joe Jared
|17
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC