Detroit Symphony Orchestra String Trio to perform
VAN WERT The Performing Arts Department of The Van Wert County Foundation is pleased to announce the Detroit Symphony Orchestra String Trio will be in concert at First Presbyterian Church, 110 W. Crawford St., Van Wert, Ohio, on Sunday, March 26 at 3 p.m. This rare opportunity is being sponsored by the Saltzgaber Music Fund of The Van Wert County Foundation in cooperation with First Presbyterian Church of Van Wert. Violinist, Yoonshin Song, violist, Eric Nowlin and ellist, Wei Yu make up the DSO String Trio.
