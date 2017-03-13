Craig charged with misdemeanors, felo...

Craig charged with misdemeanors, felonies after police chase

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Times Bulletin

VAN WERT On Sunday, March 11, Van Wert Police had received several calls on an individual later identified as Zachary S. Craig, 37, of Van Wert. At 2:17 p.m., Craig was seen by officers driving recklessly left of center on South Market Street traveling northbound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trash 4 min GenerationX 24
sexiest men in VW... (Nov '11) 1 hr Bbygrl 48
Trumps tax return 1 hr Hillary 3
127 South Speed Limit Change - 2 hr Free money 15
Middle point 17 hr More for Lifehouse 15
Depleted 18 hr Dr Phil 5
New fire chief Mon Dr Phil 31
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,792 • Total comments across all topics: 279,568,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC