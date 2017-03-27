City Council hears EMS billing, Main ...

City Council hears EMS billing, Main Street Van Wert presentations

City Council heard a presentation on how soft billing versus hard billing works and on the annual Main Street Van Wert report during its Monday meeting. Heath Smedley, account manager with Medicount, presented to City Council first to give the council member insight on the soft versus hard billing for EMS and fire department runs.

