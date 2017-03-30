Area county officials meet to discuss...

Area county officials meet to discuss partnerships

County commissioners from Putnam, Paulding, Henry, Hancock, Hardin, Defiance, Williams and Van Wert met on March 13, in Ottawa at the Red Pig Inn with area members of the Ohio General Assembly to discuss the state/county partnership and its ability to deliver vital services to the citizens of Ohio during a period of increasing responsibilities and limited resources. Critical to the partnership is the need to ensure the fiscal stability that is currently as risk because of the impending loss of the Medicaid Managed Care Organization sales tax received by the counties.

