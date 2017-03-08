Alvarez inspires healthy families at YWCA
Families mixed healthy snacks at the YWCA as part of a program to encourage healthy living. Van Wert High School senior Alaina Alvarez spoke about her change in lifestyle to better herself during the "Healthy Homes, Healthy Kids" night at the YWCA on Tuesday evening.
