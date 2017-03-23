A warm-up to our Gala
For me, this entire season of music and performing arts has been leading up to our big gala celebration on April 1 with The Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra and Bernadette Peters at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. This past Saturday night, we presented Broadway & Beyond and it was a magnificent program featuring J. Mark McVey and Heartland Sings.
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wert
|4 hr
|Karlin
|11
|van wert independent
|4 hr
|Yikerz
|16
|Trump 0-5
|5 hr
|McDonaald Con Tru...
|9
|Amstutz resigns as VW superintendent
|5 hr
|Joe Jared
|12
|Alex Stump and LaDonna (Nov '14)
|6 hr
|Beaner
|6
|Crestview football drinking
|8 hr
|76
|3
|Galloway charged with multiple felonies after a...
|Mar 23
|Dr Phil
|67
