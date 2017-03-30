30 found homeless in Van Wert homelessness count
The Northwest Ohio Housing Coalition participated in a statewide "Point in Time Homeless Count" on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Throughout the state of Ohio, housing coalitions and continuum of care groups joined forces to count the number of people experiencing homelessness on one given day. This effort was organized by The Coalition on Housing and Homelessness in Ohio.
