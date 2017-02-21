Young artists and young kids

Young artists and young kids

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The Times Bulletin

This weekend will be marked with two events involving young children and youth. This Sunday, Feb. 26 will feature the Van Wert County Young Artists Recital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Players 5 min askBG 8
Pizza Hut 4 hr Cheese with your... 3
News Galloway charged with multiple felonies after a... 13 hr Amanda Mottinger 59
Liberals fooled into quoting a fake 14 hr Boo hoo trump won 22
City council 15 hr Joe Jared 2
Overweight children 16 hr Fatts McPat 2
Cash me out 21 hr Hhmmm 1
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,818 • Total comments across all topics: 279,159,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC