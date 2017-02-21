WWII veteran in Ohio gets Bronze Star, other overdue medals
U.S. Rep. Bob Latta presented a Bronze Star, a Purple Heart and other decorations to Orval Mullen on Wednesday, his birthday, at an American Legion hall in Van Wert. Latta says Mullen earned the commendations for heroic actions in combat but never got them because of "a military oversight."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened to Steve morgan
|2 hr
|Wow
|5
|Tackiest, Annoying and Terrible Commercials (Jun '11)
|5 hr
|carljlong
|61
|Oh my Gosh!
|12 hr
|Pope Rush says
|7
|Vote Yes On City Tax Increase So We Can Have Th...
|12 hr
|Pope Rush says
|122
|Galloway charged with multiple felonies after a...
|Thu
|darth judas
|56
|You need to vote yes
|Thu
|rae
|26
|Over 100 fired for participating in Day Without...
|Thu
|P0PE Rush Says
|5
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC