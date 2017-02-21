WWII veteran in Ohio gets Bronze Star...

WWII veteran in Ohio gets Bronze Star, other overdue medals

U.S. Rep. Bob Latta presented a Bronze Star, a Purple Heart and other decorations to Orval Mullen on Wednesday, his birthday, at an American Legion hall in Van Wert. Latta says Mullen earned the commendations for heroic actions in combat but never got them because of "a military oversight."

