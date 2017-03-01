WWII veteran awarded medals
VAN WERT Congressman Bob Latta presented local veteran Orval Mullen with medals earned serving in World War II at a ceremony held at the American Legion in Van Wert on Feb. 22. Mullen, who formerly owned and operated Mullen Archery in Charloe for many years, now resides in Van Wert. He served in the Army from 1942-45.
