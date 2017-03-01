WWII veteran awarded medals

WWII veteran awarded medals

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Paulding Progress

VAN WERT Congressman Bob Latta presented local veteran Orval Mullen with medals earned serving in World War II at a ceremony held at the American Legion in Van Wert on Feb. 22. Mullen, who formerly owned and operated Mullen Archery in Charloe for many years, now resides in Van Wert. He served in the Army from 1942-45.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paulding Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
City council 2 hr Joe Jared 9
Middle point 4 hr Club 2 for you 11
Missy Anderson Helt Morgan 6 hr Sara 7
Liberals fooled into quoting a fake 8 hr CrazyTrain Lane 27
Players Tue Question 18
Cash me out Tue Dr Phil 7
Oh my Gosh! Tue Dr Phil 10
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,536 • Total comments across all topics: 279,246,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC