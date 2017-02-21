Vantage to hold tasty open house
VAN WERT Area restaurants, as well as Vantage Career Center's culinary arts program, will be providing tasty samplings of their food during the Open House and Taste of Vantage event on Monday. Vantage's Community Relations Coordinator MaryJo Wilhelm explained that having the Taste of Vantage during the Open House makes sense.
