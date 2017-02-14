Vanity Crash to play vibrant Punk! Va...

Vanity Crash to play vibrant Punk! Valentines show

Friday Feb 10 Read more: The Times Bulletin

Here, from left to right, members Brian Hager, Dennis "Van Crash" Yurich and DeLee Cooper play together as Vanity Crash. VAN WERT Cleveland glam-rock band Vanity Crash looks to bring a new and entertaining element to Van Wert during their performance at the Wassenberg Art Center on Saturday, Feb. 18. Vanity Crash have been performing for 12 years.

Van Wert, OH

