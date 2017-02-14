Vanity Crash to play vibrant Punk! Valentines show

Here, from left to right, members Brian Hager, Dennis "Van Crash" Yurich and DeLee Cooper play together as Vanity Crash. VAN WERT Cleveland glam-rock band Vanity Crash looks to bring a new and entertaining element to Van Wert during their performance at the Wassenberg Art Center on Saturday, Feb. 18. Vanity Crash have been performing for 12 years.

