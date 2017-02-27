Van Wert native raises Grammy-award w...

Van Wert native raises Grammy-award winner

Josh Dun, left, and Tyler Joseph of "Twenty One Pilots" appear onstage without pants to accept the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Stressed Out" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. VAN WERT Van Wert natives and siblings Laura Dun, Don McCollum and Mary McCollum have something very special in common a Grammy-award winner in the family.

