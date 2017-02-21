Van Wert County Court news

Ronald Smith, 26, Van Wert, filed a motion to modify bond. Following a hearing, the court modified his bond to a surety bond with conditions that he be drug tested at least three times per week, that probation department be given consent to search the home where he is staying, and that he must stay in a single family home.

