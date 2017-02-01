Van Wert County Court news
Aron Deffenbaugh, 21, Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by failing to report to probation and failing to complete counseling. He was sentenced to 90 days jail with work release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President elect trump speech
|47 min
|Amen
|38
|they stupid it hurts
|2 hr
|mystic menstruel
|8
|whats up with the marsh foundation (Aug '11)
|3 hr
|JT Colter
|90
|Neo-Nazis
|4 hr
|Pope Rush says
|9
|increase in city income tax
|9 hr
|Turd Ferguson
|63
|disgusting liberal acts
|9 hr
|Turd Ferguson
|12
|Kori Glossett
|9 hr
|asking
|2
|People of Middle Point
|15 hr
|OC antics
|4
|Defense attorneys
|Wed
|GenerationX
|26
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC