United Way celebrates 2-1-1 Day

1 hr ago

VAN WERT United Way of Van Wert County joins United Ways nationwide to promote 2-1-1 service. February 11 is National 2-1-1 Day, in recognition of the free, user-friendly phone number that serves 90 percent of America's population and connects some 16 million people a year to critical resources, information and services.

