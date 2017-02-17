Time to register for Vantage Preschool

The Vantage Preschool, located in Van Wert, is accepting registrations for children ages 3 5 years old. The preschool offers a morning program that runs from 8:20 a.m. 10:50 a.m. or an all day session from 8:20 a.m. 2:20 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

