Time to register for Vantage Preschool

Tuesday Feb 14

The Vantage Preschool, located in Van Wert, is accepting registrations for children ages 3 5 years old. The preschool offers a morning program that runs from 8:20 a.m. 10:50 a.m. or an all day session from 8:20 a.m. 2:20 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

