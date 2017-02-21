Three taken to hospital after Van Wert Co. crash
It happened at Van Wert Willshire Road, southwest of Van Wert, when troopers say James Freeman, 67, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a car driven by 32-year-old Christopher Wilson. Both vehicles went off the road and into a field before they came to a rest.
