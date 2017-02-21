Three taken to hospital after Van Wer...

Three taken to hospital after Van Wert Co. crash

Sunday Feb 19

It happened at Van Wert Willshire Road, southwest of Van Wert, when troopers say James Freeman, 67, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a car driven by 32-year-old Christopher Wilson. Both vehicles went off the road and into a field before they came to a rest.

