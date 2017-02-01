Suspected meth found in search of Vine St. home

A search warrant was executed on Tuesday at 221 N. Vine St., Van Wert, where a moderate amount of suspected methamphetamine was seized among other drugs and drug paraphernalia. Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced on Friday that the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force and members of the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office executed the drug search warrant on Tuesday, utilizing the Allen County Sheriff's Office Tactical Team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.