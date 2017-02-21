Summer Music Series line-up announced

Summer Music Series line-up announced

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Times Bulletin

The Van Wert County Foundation has announced the line-up for the 2017 Fountain Park Summer Music Series. This will be the 16th year with music filling the park on Friday evenings throughout the summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Just woundering 3 hr Pulling the crazy... 6
Marsh Supermarket 3 hr Amanda Mottinger 10
Overweight children 3 hr Amanda Mottinger 5
Joes Financials 8 hr Joe Jared 3
Tackiest, Annoying and Terrible Commercials (Jun '11) 12 hr jcm2008 63
Players 13 hr Joe Jared 10
Pizza Hut 17 hr Cheese with your... 3
News Galloway charged with multiple felonies after a... Sat Amanda Mottinger 59
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,796 • Total comments across all topics: 279,173,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC