Steele retires after 20 years as fire chief

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: The Times Bulletin

Community leaders and firefighters joined fire officials from all over the state on Thursday afternoon at the Van Wert City Council chambers to honor retiring fire chief Jim Steele. Steele is retiring after serving the local department for 38 years, 20 years as chief.

