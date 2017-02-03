Spelling beast: Una repeats as County...

Spelling beast: Una repeats as County Bee champion

For the second year in a row, Una VanWynsberghe captured the Van Wert County Spelling Bee title. Last year, VanWynsberghe also won the County bee, then won the Regional Championship in Fort Wayne and advanced into the third round in the Scripps National Bee in Washington, D.C. Prior to that, VanWynsberghe had correctly spelled "trawl."

