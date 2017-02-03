Spelling beast: Una repeats as County Bee champion
For the second year in a row, Una VanWynsberghe captured the Van Wert County Spelling Bee title. Last year, VanWynsberghe also won the County bee, then won the Regional Championship in Fort Wayne and advanced into the third round in the Scripps National Bee in Washington, D.C. Prior to that, VanWynsberghe had correctly spelled "trawl."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vine street
|1 hr
|Joe Jared
|7
|Jim Beard (Nov '13)
|3 hr
|Thankful
|22
|People of Middle Point
|4 hr
|What happened to MP
|5
|she is getting stranger and stranger
|8 hr
|mystic menstruel
|3
|hear is sommore
|11 hr
|mystic menstruel
|6
|Vote Yes On City Tax Increase So We Can Have Th...
|14 hr
|mystic menstruel
|20
|Pope Rush Aka Dave Hill
|Fri
|Laqueasha
|38
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC