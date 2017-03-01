Spath to speak at YMCA Prayer Breakfast

Spath to speak at YMCA Prayer Breakfast

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Times Bulletin

The YMCA of Van Wert County is hosting its annual Good Friday Prayer Breakfast on Friday, April 14 at 7 a.m. at Willow Bend Country Club. This year's speaker is Bob Spath.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Galloway charged with multiple felonies after a... 2 hr Hazzard 60
Sick of Anytime Fitness 2 hr Hazzard 29
Local company influence ? 3 hr pam 3
Good job tom anderson 3 hr Ashamed 1
ridgeview 4 hr Yepp 3
wetzel 5 hr perfect 5
Marsh Supermarket 6 hr moondoggie 14
City council 8 hr Kelly Are Kirby 16
Middle point Wed Club 2 for you 11
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. NASA
  5. North Korea
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,906 • Total comments across all topics: 279,268,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC