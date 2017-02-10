Ride sharing service launches in Van Wert
"Transportation has been a gap that we have had with all of our services," said Vicki Smith, Executive Director of United Way of Van Wert County. "So we have felt like that we need to bring something else here to help provide that transportation for our clients.
