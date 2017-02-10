Public input needed for downtown revitalization effort

The Revitalize Downtown Delphos Development Association met on Jan. 26 with 25 people in attendance, including representatives from both the Allen and Van Wert County commissioners' offices, the Convention and Visitor Bureaus of each county, the Delphos mayor's office and city council, a representative from "Main Street" Lima and Van Wert and the CIC of Delphos. - The perception that Delphos is a forgotten part of both Allen and Van Wert counties when it comes to funding and public relations; - Insights on what other cities like Van Wert and Lima are doing in regard to their "main street manager program"; and Construction information and debunking of some perceptions was extremely helpful for all.

