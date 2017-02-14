Photography club to meet Thursday
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Van Wert Area Photography Club will take place on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. at 114 S. Race St. in Van Wert. Members will have to decide on the five categories for the county fair's photo exhibit, approve the changes in the treasurer's report, accept the secretary's report, and formulate plans for the future.
