OSU Extension offering nutrient management plan development

Friday Feb 17

The Ohio State University Extension has four Nutrient Management Plan writers working to assist farmers in developing free Nutrient Management Plans of Ohio. Plans provide both fertility recommendations and an environmental site risk for fields that help identify resource concerns impacting nutrient and sediment loss.

