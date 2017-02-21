Open House, Taste of Vantage set

Open House, Taste of Vantage set

February is Career Technical Education month, and Vantage will celebrate with an Open House from 5-7:30 p.m. on Monday. "Vantage is opening up the building so everyone can see and experience what our students learn every day," according to Community Relations Coordinator MaryJo Wilhelm.

