Open House, Taste of Vantage set
February is Career Technical Education month, and Vantage will celebrate with an Open House from 5-7:30 p.m. on Monday. "Vantage is opening up the building so everyone can see and experience what our students learn every day," according to Community Relations Coordinator MaryJo Wilhelm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Just woundering
|3 hr
|Pulling the crazy...
|6
|Marsh Supermarket
|3 hr
|Amanda Mottinger
|10
|Overweight children
|3 hr
|Amanda Mottinger
|5
|Joes Financials
|8 hr
|Joe Jared
|3
|Tackiest, Annoying and Terrible Commercials (Jun '11)
|12 hr
|jcm2008
|63
|Players
|13 hr
|Joe Jared
|10
|Pizza Hut
|17 hr
|Cheese with your...
|3
|Galloway charged with multiple felonies after a...
|Sat
|Amanda Mottinger
|59
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC