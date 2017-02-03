Ohio Watercolor Society exhibit opening soon

Psychedelic Wine Bottle light will be the featured project during ArtNight held at the Wassenberg Art Center, Thursday, Feb. 9 from 6-9 p.m. Our Enchanted! Exhibit will still be on-view through this Sunday. If you haven't had a chance to check out the work of area artists and our own ArtReach programs you only have a few more days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.