Ohio Watercolor Society exhibit opening soon
Psychedelic Wine Bottle light will be the featured project during ArtNight held at the Wassenberg Art Center, Thursday, Feb. 9 from 6-9 p.m. Our Enchanted! Exhibit will still be on-view through this Sunday. If you haven't had a chance to check out the work of area artists and our own ArtReach programs you only have a few more days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mick tucker
|4 hr
|snitches are bitches
|1
|Defense attorneys
|4 hr
|SOU
|21
|Where are all of the liberals
|5 hr
|Wow
|4
|Domestic violence jeni and Britni
|8 hr
|Michelle
|3
|Lincolnview Basjetball Loses Again
|9 hr
|Discouraged fan
|15
|vine street
|23 hr
|good job vw
|9
|Jim Beard (Nov '13)
|Sat
|Thankful
|22
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC