Ohio GOP targets clean energy standar...

Ohio GOP targets clean energy standards, efficiency rules

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Cleveland.com

Iberdrola Renewables built these wind turbines as part of the Blue Creek Wind Farm in Van Wert, Ohio. GOP lawmakers have slowed down wind development in Ohio since 2014, changing the state's renewable portfolio standards and enacting restrictive wind turbine setback rules.Gov. Kasich vetoed legislation in December that would have added two more years of delay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President elect trump speech 13 min duh 46
News Galloway charged with multiple felonies after a... 45 min duh 32
Vote Yes On City Tax Increase So We Can Have Th... 1 hr duh 101
More from the world of liberals 1 hr McDonald Con Drum... 12
Lincolnview Basjetball Loses Again 2 hr Who 19
Liberals fooled into quoting a fake 2 hr Bye socialist loser 18
New fire chief 8 hr look 28
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,843 • Total comments across all topics: 278,931,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC